A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 10, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Church, Egan for Margaret Elaine LeJeune, 69, who died Saturday, May 6, 2017, at 10 p.m. at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Michael Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 11 a.m. to Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Iota. A rosary will be recited Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sensat Cemetery in Egan.

Elaine is survived by one daughter, Angela LeJeune of Crowley; one sister, Brenda L. Regan of Egan; and two brothers, Joseph LeJeune and Perry LeJeune both of Evangeline.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emile and Bernice Hebert LeJeune; one sister, Lula Vern Leger; and two brothers, Lane and Lubert LeJeune.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the family to defray funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Avenue, Iota, LA 70543, 337-779-2669.