A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 8, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Marguerite Huval Leger, 86, who died Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at 5:40 a.m.

Fr. Michael DeBlanc, associate pastor of St. Michael Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home by Deacon Dan Didier. Burial will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Mrs. Leger was a member of the St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and served many years as a Pink Lady at American Legion Hospital. She retired after working many years for Dr. C. C. Matirne and Dr. Gene Fields. Also, she worked in many of the local pharmacies.

Mrs. Leger is survived by one son, Levy C. “Butch” Leger Jr. and wife Gwen of Iota; two grandsons, Thomas Dugas and wife Renee of Iota and Jonathan Leger and wife Nakyshia of Beaufort, South Carolina; seven great-grandchildren, Jeanne, Zachary and Gregory Dugas, all of Iota, and Melody, Ariya, Sebastion and Samson Leger, all of Beaufort; one sister, Elaine H. Pommier of Loreauville; one brother, Cleo Huval and wife Betty of Crowley; three sisters-in-law, June Simar, Patricia Comeaux and husband Leto, all of Egan, and Georgia Huval of Lafayette; brother-in-law, Roger Leger and wife Louise of Egan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Marguerite in death were her husband of 64 years, Levy C. “LC” Leger Sr.; her parents, Alcie and Sadie Richard Huval; two brothers, Stanley Huval and Clifton “Cliff” Huval; three brothers-in-law, Ray Simar, Harvey Ledoux and Loicy Pommier.

The family of Marguerite wishes to thank, Dr. Dwight T. Curtis and Damian Broussard-nurse practitioner, who helped tremendously and made themselves available when needed. Thank you also to Lamm Hospice who made this journey with Marguerite and the family. Finally, a very special thank you and debt of gratitude to the loving caregivers who assisted in caring for Marguerite; Dot Sonnier, Erika Rutherford, Pat LeJeune, Susan Boone, Janice LeJeune, Gina Dupuis, Catha Doucet, Paulette Coleman, and Amanda Meche. These ladies made the journey with the family and have become like family.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, P. O. Box 406, Crowley, LA 70527 or Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish, 910 North Eastern Avenue, Crowley, LA 70526 or St. Francis School, 490 St. Joseph Avenue, Iota, LA 70543.

