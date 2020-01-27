Article Image Alt Text

Maria Josephine Gutierrez

Mon, 01/27/2020 - 7:53pm
JENNINGS

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Maria Josephine Gutierrez announces her passing from this life on Jan. 15, 2020, at the age of 65.
Maria was born in Juarez, Mexico, to Josephine Reynoso on March 5, 1954. She worked as a florist, a job in which she loved making floral arrangements and gift baskets.
Maria also enjoyed painting, and doing arts and crafts, as well as going to church. Maria was a kind and loving woman, who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Maria is survived by her husband, Noel Gutierrez Jr. of Crowley; her son, Eddie Gutierrez of Crowley; her daughter, Sabrina Guidry of Duson; her six brothers and three sisters; her five grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Maria was preceded in death by her daughter, Rita Diane Gutierrez.
Funeral services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m.
A gathering of family and friends will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. and continue until the time of her funeral service.
To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews and Son Funeral Home.

