A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille for Marie “Nettie” McDaniel, 66, who died on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at her residence in Lafayette surrounded by her family.

A rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Sat.

Survivors include one sister, Charlotte McDaniel and sister-in-law, Barbara McDaniel; two brothers, Samuel McDaniel and his wife Cindy and Logan McDaniel; long-time friend, Karen Glover; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David Lee and Thelma Landreneau McDaniel; one brother, David McDaniel; and one sister-in-law, Robbie McDaniel.

Marie Antoinette McDaniel was a native of Iota and resident of Lafayette for most of her life. “Nettie,” as she was known by family and friends, worked as an educator for over 40 years until her retirement. She enjoyed walking her dog, reading, writing, and watching ULL basketball.

Nettie was a nature lover and enjoyed bird watching. She cherished her family and friends and will be dearly missed by all.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the McDaniel family to the nurses and staff of Hope Healthcare and Hospice for their kindness, compassion and gentle care given during Nettie’s time of need.

