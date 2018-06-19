Marjorie Anne Frugé

Marjorie Frugé passed away in Houston on May 23, 2018; she was 80 years of age. She was born in Crowley, the sixth sibling in a family of nine.

She is preceded in death by her parents Leah LaFosse and Daniel Herman Frugé; her brothers, Daniel Joseph Frugé, Monsignor Edward David Frugé and Monsignor Donald James Frugé; and sisters Leah Jane Frugé Hodges and Elizabeth Lois Frugé Gonsoulin.

She is survived by her sisters Barbara Frugé Boylston and husband William, Yvonne Frugé Breaux and husband Kenneth, and Tessie Frugé Patterson and husband Guy, all of Houston; as well as a large extended family.

She graduated from Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau and Loyola University in New Orleans.

A longtime resident of Houston, Marjorie was a passionate volunteer, giving of her time and talents to a number of causes. She worked with an AIDs respite team, helping patients with HIV during the 1980s. She also volunteered at her church in many capacities and was a member of the Charity Guild of Catholic Women, volunteering in their consignment shop.

Marjorie was always eager to pursue new skills and adventures, taking biking holidays throughout the country and studying foreign languages well into her 70s. She was an enthusiastic gardener and cook, filling her yard with every type of flower and shrub and always sharing her creations with family, friends and neighbors.

Throughout her life, she was a strong supporter of a Jesuit education. She funded a scholarship in Social Justice at her alma mater, Loyola University New Orleans, as well as another in honor of Reverend T. J. Martinez at Cristo Rey College Preparatory, a Jesuit high school in Houston.

The family would like to thank May Cole and her loving staff at Autumn Years Living / Overbrook in Houston who cared for Marge in her final months. They would also like to thank Houston Hospice for their care and guidance.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley with Deacon Paul Matte officiating.

Inurnment will follow in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

The family recommends remembrances be made as a donation to Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030-4123; or to the charity of your choice.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.