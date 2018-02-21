RAYNE - Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Marjorie Beard Weekley, 81, who passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 at 5:25 p.m. at her home in Rayne.

Br. Kevin Colson officiated for the services. Burial was in the Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery in Branch.

The family requested visitation be held on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. Visitation resumed on Monday, Feb. 19, at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include two daughters, Debbie and husband Bobby Stokley of Lafayette, and Monica and husband Michael Powers of Lakeland, TN; three sons, Randall and wife Gayle Thibodeaux of Rayne, Lonnie and wife Melanie Thibodeaux of Glen Rose, TX, and Stacey and wife Annette Thibodeaux of Rayne; one brother, John and wife Jeanette Beard of Rayne; 10 grandchildren, Vance Stokley, Garrett and Gavin Powers, Erin and husband Cade Fontenot, Amanda and husband Stephen Ohlenforst, Beth Thibodeaux, Logan and wife Stephani Thibodeaux, Lanie and husband Brandon Veazey, Ivy and Ava Thibodeaux; and three great-grandchildren, Alex and Julie Fontenot, and Silouan Veazey.

Ms. Weekley was preceded by one daughter, Deborah Thibodeaux; and her parents, Ivy and Lillie R. Beard.

Friends and family may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Ms. Weekley’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC-Rayne, LA (337) 334-3600, was in charge of all of the arrangements.