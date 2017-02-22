Roberts Cove - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Marjorie Marie Gossen, 79, will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. in St. Leo IV Catholic Church in Roberts Cove.

Father Paul Broussard will serve as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Leo IV Catholic Cemetery in Roberts Cove.

Visitation has been scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m.. Visitation continues on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Mrs. Gossen passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Lafayette at St. Joseph Hospice Carpenter House.

Mrs. Gossen was a faithful member of St. Leo IV Catholic Church where she was a member of the choir, as well as the Ladies Altar Society. She also served on the Germanfest Association. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with and caring for her family.

Survivors include her husband, Ralph Gossen of Rayne; daughter, Donna Butler Vincent and husband Timothy of Broussard; sons, Doug Butler of Lafayette, David E. Butler and wife Dusty of St. Francisville, Randy Gossen and wife Elizabeth Anne of Rayne, and John Gossen of Carencro; sisters, Kathleen D. Davis and husband Michael of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Jane D. Baker of Anahuac, Texas; 13 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceding Mrs. Gossen in death were her parents, Joseph Edgar Devillier and Dorothy Marie Borel Devillier; son, Ralph Gossen Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Fay Fruge Gossen.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.