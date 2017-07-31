Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Mark Frederick Beslin, 60, who died Saturday July 29, 2017 at residence surrounded by his family in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Fr. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Deacon Tim Ledet with St. Joseph Catholic Church, family friend will also be helping with the services.

Survivors include wife, Renee’ Buller Beslin of Rayne, two daughters, Jennifer Beslin Richard and husband Dr. Charles “Chad” Richard of Carencro, Margaret Beslin of Rayne, son, Mark Frederick “Rick” Beslin, II and wife Mary Carriere Beslin of Lafayette, five grandchildren, Charlotte Richard, Elizabeth Richard, Amie Beslin, Ty Beslin, Beau-Michael Beslin, parents Judge Denald Beslin and Claire Arceneaux Beslin of Rayne, four sisters, Anne Beslin Credeur and husband Stephen Credeur of Lafayette, Denise Beslin Trahan and husband John Trahan of Rayne, Jeanne Beslin Walk and husband Frank “Woody” Walk, Jr. of New Orleans, Judge Marie Elise “M’Elise” Trahan and husband Judge John Trahan of Crowley, three brothers, Matthew “Matt” Beslin and wife Christine Beslin of Rayne, John Jude Beslin and wife Cynthia Beslin of Rayne, Luke Beslin and wife Dr. Maria “Chary” Beslin of Rayne, father-in-law, Charles Buller of Lake Charles, brother-in-law, Ben Buller and wife Amelia Hay Buller of Lake Charles, sister-in-law, Regina Buller of Lake Charles, Long time friend, Bertha Jones of Rayne, numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Fabiola Halphen Beslin and Walter “Tye” Beslin, maternal grandparents, Maxime Hebert Arceneaux and Ulysse Arceneaux, Mother-in-law, Margaret Sonnier Buller.

Mark retired from Louisiana State Probation & Parole after serving 33plus years of a long successful career. He was notorious for his spontaneous road trips, and love of beignets, and the founder of “Breakfast Club” with his grandchildren who affectionately called him POP. Mark was a die hard Rajun Cajun Fan, and liked watching Judge Judy. He was member and past Grand Knight of the Knight of Columbus in Rayne.

Mark’s family would like to give a special thanks to Louisiana Oncology specifically to Dr. Gene Brierre and St. Joseph Hospice, particularly Jamie and Caitlyn.

A Rosary will be prayed Monday, July 31, 2017 at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

At the family’s request, visitation was observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Monday July 31, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume on Tuesday August 1, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

