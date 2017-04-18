Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 20, at 10 a.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for, Mark S. Petry, 60, of Port Arthur, Texas, who passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont.

Rev. Glenn Messer, pastor of the Church of the Nazarene in Crowley, will be officiating for the services. Burial will be in the Ebenezer Methodist Cemetery in Crowley.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Wednesday, April 19, at 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. Visitation will resume on Thursday, April 20, at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Mark was born July 30, 1956, in Port Arthur, Texas to Oscar Petry and June Atkinson Petry. He was a lifelong area resident and a 1974 graduate of Port Neches Groves High School where he played on the school golf team.

Mark was an OTR truck driver with major truck lines and was proud of the fact that he traveled to all states in the Continental United States except for two. His passion was golf and started playing at an early age at the Pea Patch in Groves. He also loved playing at “The Babe”.

Survivors include his sister, Debbie Bohannan and her husband Don of Newcastle, Oklahoma; niece, Donita Turner and her husband Chris; great nieces, Britni Turner and Ashlyn Turner; and nephew, Colton Turner.

