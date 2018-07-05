Indian Bayou - Marshall Brady Roberts went to his eternal home on July 4, 2018 at his home in Indian Bayou, LA at the age of 89. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 11:00 am at Indian Bayou Methodist Church in Indian Bayou, LA.

Marshall was born on June 11, 1929 to the late Morrison and Ruth Lyons Roberts in Vancleave, MS. He was a member of the first graduating class of Vancleave High School in 1948. He moved to Lafayette, LA in 1957 after serving in the Army.

Interment will be in the Indian Bayou Methodist Cemetery in Indian Bayou, LA.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years Peggy Morgan Roberts, three daughters Marsha Roberts Avara (Pete) of Pascagoula, MS, Holly Roberts Avara (Matthew) of Pascagoula, MS and Kelli Roberts of Branson, MS. Grandchildren are Madison Avara Brown (Clay), Morgan Avara Sanderson (Will), Travis Avara, Brady Avara and Matt Avara. Great grandchildren are Natalie Brown and Owen Brown. He was preceded in death by his mother Ruth Lyons Roberts and father Morrison Roberts, brother Walter “Pal” Roberts and sister-in-law Bettie Sue Breland Roberts.

Marshall was the owner and manager of Riverside Exxon Service Station in Lafayette, LA for 30 years. He was also owner and manager of an apartment complex in Lafayette for 15 years. He was appointed as a member of the Board of Commissioners Waterworks District No. 4 and also Board of Supervisors, Sewerage District No. 6 for Lafayette Parish and served on these committees for 20 years. Marshall was also an active member of Indian Bayou United Methodist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and man of strength and integrity who always put God and his family first.

A special thank you to Hospice of Acadiana, his best friend Brother Larry Maxwell, devoted family, neighbors and friends and niece Sheri Morgan Raggio for your constant love and support.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers contributions to Indian Bayou United Methodist Church or Hospice of Acadiana.

Visitation will be observed at Indian Bayou United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 7, 2018 from 9am-11am with the funeral at 11am.

