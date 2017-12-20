Mary Agnes “Aggie” Fabacher

Mary Agnes Fabacher peacefully departed this life on Dec. 20, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Feb. 21, 1930, in Roberts Cove, to William F. and Marie Leonards Zaunbrecher and spent her childhood in Roberts Cove where she attended St. Leo School and later St. Michael School in Crowley.

At the close of World War II, the family moved to the family farm north of Crowley.

She was married on Feb. 4, 1956, at St Michael’s Church in Crowley, to her loving husband, C.A. “Ceasar” Fabacher and lived in Iota for the next 62 years. She was a devout member of St. Joseph Church in Iota, serving as a Eucharistic Minister for many years bringing Holy Communion to the sick and elderly and made her Holy Hour in the Adoration Chapel.

She was a founding member of the Crowley Weekly Rosary Group. Mary Agnes was a member of the Catholic Daughters, St. Francis Court #1519 of Iota, and St. Joseph Church Altar Society.

Mary Agnes loved life and enjoyed living it, sharing her love with her family and friends. She had a large circle of friends who shared her love for football, cooking and traveling.

For over 30 years, Mary Agnes and a circle of good friends, known as the Red Bobbin Sewing Group, made quilts and other handwork items which were all donated to Notre Dame and other area Catholic schools for fundraisers.

Mary Agnes is survived by her husband of 62 years, Clarence A. Fabacher, and three sons, Dr. Philip Fabacher and Robin Joachim of Lafayette, William (Bill) and wife Emily of Iota and Andre Fabacher and wife Dena of Eunice; four grandchildren, Amanda Schexnayder and husband Patrick, Garrett Fabacher, Jada Fabacher and fiancé Jonathan Smith, and Callie Fabacher; the absolute apples of her eye, her three great-grandchildren, Evan, Camille and Anna Schexnayder, with whom she spent hours of pleasure playing.

She also is survived by one sister, Willietta Phillips of San Antonio; one brother, Francis Bud Zaunbrecher of Abbeville; two sisters-in-law, Hilda Zaunbrecher of Breaux Bridge and Jeanette Fabacher of Iota; a brother-in-law, Jerome Ronkartz of Mowata; and two special “adopted daughters,” Renae Stanford and Nancy Leonards of Iota.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Paul, Richard and Felix Zaunbrecher; and sisters, JoAnn Ronkartz and Theresa Broussard.

Pallbearers are Robin Joachim, Byron Stanford, Bryan Leonards, Kevin Broussard, Alan Zaunbrecher, and Bob Zaunbrecher.

Honorary pallbearers are Garrett Fabacher, Evan Schexnayder, Patrick Schexnayder, Jonathan Smith, David Reed, Kevin Trahan, and Lawrence Leonards.

Arrangements are being handled by Geesey Ferguson Funeral Home in Iota. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec 21, from 2 to 9 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until time of services.

Services are scheduled at 11 Friday morning at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota with burial following in St. Joseph Mausoleum.

A rosary will be recited by the Crowley Rosary Group at 5 p.m. Thursday and Catholic Daughters, St Francis Court #1519, at 7 pm.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Courville, Dr. Nancy Walker, Dr. Chad Vincent, and Dr. Justin Ardoin, the nurses and staff of Heart Hospital of Lafayette, Lourdes Hospital, Southwind Rehab, and Heart of Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St Francis School, Notre Dame H.S. of Acadia Parish, Rayne Catholic, St. Eds, or any Catholic school of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Iota.