A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Mary Aline H. Hayes, 73, who died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at 3:19 a.m. at Heart Hospital of Lafayette.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Hayes was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, a devoted wife. Her life revolved around her family and friends. She was an amazing woman with a gentle soul, but above all she was devoted to her Catholic faith, the Blessed Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ.

She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, IHM Pray and Crochet Society, the Altar Society. She attended adoration chapel regularly, the IHM rosary group and was a professor at Cursillo.

Mrs. Hayes is survived by two daughters, Vikki Clark and husband Tony of Crowley, and Nicole Hayes and wife Robin Deshotel of Crowley; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis “Pap” Hayes; one daughter, Sonya T. Connolly; her parents, Floyd and Mary Myrtle Marceaux Lavergne.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Clark, Grant Clark, Cody Hayes, Broc Hayes, Tony Doucet.

Honorary pallbearer will be Trent Connolly.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.