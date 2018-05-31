Mary Ann Bias

Thu, 05/31/2018 - 4:12pm Saja Hoffpauir
CROWLEY

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 2, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley for Mrs. Mary Ann Bias, 79, who entered eternal rest on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Houston, Texas.
Interment will be in West Crowley Cemetery.
Pastor Imoru Godwin will be officiating the funeral service.
Mrs. Bias leaves to cherish her memories: one son, Leon Eric Bias of Norfolk, Virginia; two step-brothers, Jerome Bias and Dwayne Conley (Leola), both of Crowley; two step-daughters, Vicky Cheatham (Curtis) of Lafayette, and Vanessa Conley of Texas; one brother, Preston Joseph Dejean,Jr. (Maxie) of Crowley; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Mrs. Bias was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Bias; her parents, Preston Joseph Dejean Sr. and Clara Valrie Dejean; one sister, Shirley Breaux; two brothers, Percy Dejean and Prestly Dejean; and one step-son, Wayne Conley.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church.
Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Ave. C., Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.

