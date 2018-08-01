Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Mary Elizabeth Reeves Hollie, 78, who passed away surrounded by her family on Aug. 1, 2018, in Crowley.

Rev. Len Whitaker, pastor of The Pentecostals of Crowley Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday Aug. 3, at Hyatt Cemetery in Fields.

Mrs. Hollie worked and retired as a sales associate in several departments at Walmart for 25 years.

She is survived by one daughter, Pamela H. Meaux and husband Malcolm of Rayne; two sons, Alton Hollie Jr. and wife Cynthia of Estherwood, and Damon Hollie and wife Angie of Fields; two sisters, Barbara Comardelle and Carolyn Pecanty; nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hollie is preceded in death by her husband, Alton Hollie Sr.; four sons, Bryan Keith Hollie, Adam Scott Hollie, Glenn Alden Hollie and Eric Todd Hollie; her parents, Thomas and Edna Allen Reeves; and one brother, Elmo Reeves.

Pallbearers will be Chauncey Michael Hollie, Broc Anthony Hollie, Aaron Ross Hollie, Alden Scott Hollie, Malcolm David Meaux II, Amanda Hollie White, MaKenzie Alyse Hollie and Malcolm David Meaux, III.

The honorary pallbearers will be Ashley Hollie Murphy and April Hollie Schreiber.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Crowley.