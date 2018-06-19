Funeral Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, in the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Mary Ellen Fusilier Davy, 73, who died Monday, June 18, 2018, in Crowley.

Fr. Clint Trahan, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 3:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Interment will be in Abshire Cemetery.

Mrs. Davy is survived by three daughters, Miranda Abshire and husband Anthony of Lyons Point, Justine Istre and husband Leonard of Crowley, and Nikki Davy of Crowley; one son, George “Joey” Davy and wife Mary Jenelle of Ebenezer; four grandchildren, Scott Davy and wife Celeste of Crowley, Sabrina Dwyer and husband Patrick of St. Martinville, Bryan Davy of Crowley, and Chalacie Davy of Crowley; four great-grandchildren, Brianna, Tabatha, Emma Claira, and Thomas; five siblings, Roger Dale Fusilier and wife Debra of Rayne, Ronald James Fusilier of Rayne, Terry Adam Fusilier and wife Martha of Rayne, David Keith Fusilier of Lyons Point, and Tammy Ann Fusilier of Scott; and her godmother, Belle Fusilier of Branch.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Davy; her parents, Roicy and Mary Richard Fusilier; two grandsons, Dustin and Justin Davy; two brothers, Roicy Lee Fusilier and Leonel Fusilier; and one sister, Theresa Fusilier.

Active pallbearers will be Roger Dale Fusilier, Terry Fusilier, Ronald Fusilier, George “Joey” Davy, Patrick Dwyer, Bryan Davy, Anthony Abshire and Scott Davy.

Honorary pallbearers will be Sabrina Dwyer and Chalacie Davy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.