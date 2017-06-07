Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 6, at 2 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Mary Ellen Picard, 84, who passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2017, at 10:53 p.m. at Southwind Nursing Home in Crowley.

Deacon Tommy Adams, from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne officiated for the services.

Burial was in the St. Joseph Catholic Church New Cemetery in Rayne.

The family requested the visitation to be held on Monday, June 5, at 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. in the funeral home chapel in Rayne. A Rosary was recited on Monday at 6 o’clock in the evening. Visitation resumed on Tuesday, June 6, at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Joseph Picard; two sons, Carrol and wife Ruth Picard of Church Point, and Gerald and wife Marian Bernard of Lafayette; one daughter, Dianne Bernard and husband Ronnie Desormeaux of Rayne; three sisters, Bella Trahan of Carencro, Mary Lou Bernard of Carencro and Ruby Guidry of Jennings; nine grandchildren, Sean, Shane and Byron Bernard, Sonya Alleman, Shannon and Shavon Desormeaux, Carissa Sharbeno, Traci and Evan Picard; several step-grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Picard was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Bernard; one grandson, Christopher Bernard; her parents, Arvilin and Rose R. Faul; several brothers and sister.

Pallbearers were Carrol Picard, Evan Picard, Donald Faul, Shannon Desormeaux, Sean Bernard and Gavin Desormeaux

Honorary pallbearers were Terry Martin and Donyel Martin

