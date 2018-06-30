Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 2, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Mary Jane LeJeune Guidry, 86, who went to meet her Lord and Savior on June 28, 2018.

Rev. Don Popp will be officiating with Rev. Curtis Gibson participating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to the time of service.

Interment will be in Abshire Cemetery.

She is survived by two daughters, Vickie Guidry Schexnayder and husband Paul, and Patricia Guidry Midtgard; one brother, Roland LeJeune Sr.; two grandchildren, Wendall Schexnayder and wife Jessica, and Sheree Schexnayder; and four great-grandchildren, Malia, Connor, Addison, and Asher Schexnayder.

Mrs. Guidry is preceded in death by her husband, Cleveland “Ranger” Guidry; her parents, Everelle and Lucia Simar LeJeune; and three sisters, Ruby Mott, Rena Miller, and Lela Gaspard.

The family would like to thank the staff of Lamm Hospice especially her nurses, Lisa Istre, Marissa Sonnier, Krystal Boudreaux, Kelly Adams and Candice Pommier; her CNA, Sonia Schexnayder; her social worker, Marilyn Brown, and Chaplain Mark Broussard for the care, kindness and compassion given to her and us over the past weeks and months.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.