Mary LeBlanc
Clayton

Mary LeBlanc Clayton

Fri, 04/21/2017 - 4:46pm Lisa Soileaux
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Funeral services were held on Monday, April 18, at 3 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Mary LeBlanc Clayton, 90, who died Friday April 14, 2017, at her residence in Rayne.
Interment was in the Maxie Cemetery in Maxie.
Pastor Charles Floyd, of Centenary United Methodist Church in Rayne, conducted the funeral services.
Survivors include two daughters, Patricia C. “Pat” Brignac of Rayne, and Priscilla C. Swire and husband Terry of Lafayette; two sons, William J. “Jim” Clayton and wife Louise of Church Point, and Richard K. “Ricky” Clayton and fiance Myra Latiolais of Rayne; 13 grandchildren, Bridget B. Fitch, Bryan Brignac, Beth B. Duplechin, Brennan Brignac, Brittany B. Hains, Maggie C. Brouillette, Will Clayton, Valerie Clayton, Kim O. Privat, Kristy Olivier, Scott Olivier, Emily Clayton and Spencer Clayton; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Howard” Clayton; daughter, Debra C. Olivier; grandson, Brady Allen Brigac; and mother, Loida Doucet Meche.
The family requested that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Sunday April 16, from 3 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Monday April 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
P.O. Box 1381, Crowley, LA 70527
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017