Funeral services were held on Monday, April 18, at 3 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Mary LeBlanc Clayton, 90, who died Friday April 14, 2017, at her residence in Rayne.

Interment was in the Maxie Cemetery in Maxie.

Pastor Charles Floyd, of Centenary United Methodist Church in Rayne, conducted the funeral services.

Survivors include two daughters, Patricia C. “Pat” Brignac of Rayne, and Priscilla C. Swire and husband Terry of Lafayette; two sons, William J. “Jim” Clayton and wife Louise of Church Point, and Richard K. “Ricky” Clayton and fiance Myra Latiolais of Rayne; 13 grandchildren, Bridget B. Fitch, Bryan Brignac, Beth B. Duplechin, Brennan Brignac, Brittany B. Hains, Maggie C. Brouillette, Will Clayton, Valerie Clayton, Kim O. Privat, Kristy Olivier, Scott Olivier, Emily Clayton and Spencer Clayton; and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Howard” Clayton; daughter, Debra C. Olivier; grandson, Brady Allen Brigac; and mother, Loida Doucet Meche.

The family requested that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Sunday April 16, from 3 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Monday April 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.