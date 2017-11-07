A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrate the life of Mary Lee Dumesnil Leonards, 87, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at 10 a.m. who died Nov. 6, 2017, surrounded by her family.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday. Interment will be in St. Leo Cemetery in Roberts Cove.

Mrs. Leonards is preceded in death by her husband Leo, the love of her life. It was love at first sight, when they met in March of 1950 across the counter of Hollier Furniture – the handsome young man with his hat cocked to the side, and the young dark haired, dark eyed beauty. Leo sent her an Easter card and they were married several months later. Leo and Mary Lee loved their family and that love also reached out to others in acts of kindness, known and many unknown. Mary Lee further shared her love with school children as a teacher at St. Maurice School in New Orleans as a young woman. When her children were grown, a teacher at Redemptorist Elementary and paraprofessional at Crowley Junior High, Richard Elementary and Crowley Kindergarten. Lastly, Mary Lee never met a stranger; she showed her love and kindness to all she encountered.

She is survived by her six children, Germaine L. Ropp and her husband Myron of Crowley, Leo J. Leonards and his wife Anne of Lafayette, Mary Elizabeth Bourgeois and her husband Jim of Church Point, Bernadette L. Baronet and her husband Bud of Crowley, Paul J. Leonards of Crowley and Mildred L. Miller of Crowley; 11 grandsons and seven granddaughters; 18 great-grandsons and 15 great-granddaughters; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Leonards is preceded in death by her husband, Leo C. Leonards; her parents, Ulysse and Laurence Broussard Dumesnil; daughter, Angela Therese Leonards; three infant children; one brother, Grant Dumesnil and his wife Joan; two sisters, Isabelle Dumensil, and Florida Fuentes and her husband Manuel; great-grandchild, Laura Frances Hensgens; and son-in-law, Terry D. Miller.

