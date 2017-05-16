Mary Lena Blaze “Lil Mary” Bryant, 86, was born Oct. 8, 1930, in Welsh to the late Isaac and Mary Dunn Blaze.

A native of Welsh, she resided in Crowley and Mossville. She was a resident of Lake Charles for 45 years where she was a member of Nebo Methodist Church.

She departed this life on Monday, May 8, 2017, in her residence.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, David Bryant; five daughters, Bernadette (Tim) Francis, Wynona Green, Charlette Burd, Nellerine (Michael) Wilson and Lashalla (Donald) Davis Jr.; four sons, Howard, Winston, and Steve (Connie) Green and Darwin (Danielle) Bryant; three sisters, Ida Price, Rena Green and Eva Dean Joseph; 24 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Clay; and parents.

Her funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Rose of Sharon Christ Sanctified Holy Church. Pastor Larry Gasaway will officiate. Burial will be in Westfork Cemetery under the direction of James Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday from 9 a.m. in the church.