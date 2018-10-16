RAYNE - Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 3:00 pm at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, LA for Mary Louise Credeur Nero, 59, who died Sunday October 14, 2018 at her residence in Rayne, LA.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, LA.

Deacon Tommy Adams of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be conducting the memorial services.

Survivors include her husband, Carl Dean Nero of Rayne, two daughters, Crystal Nero Comeaux and spouse Joshua Comeaux of Rayne, Ashley Nero of Rayne, two sisters, Judy Credeur Bailey and spouse Larry Bailey of Crowley, Janelle Credeur Cormier and companion Tommy Morgan of Rayne, two brothers, Donald Credeur and spouse Mary Credeur of Rayne, Michael Credeur and companion Linda Leger of Lafayette, five grandchildren, Landon Comeaux, Jaden Comeaux, Caden Nero, Daylen Nero, Hayden Harris.

She was preceded in death by father, Richard Credeur, mother, Mary Lou Venable Credeur, three sisters, Jackie Credeur, Thelma Credeur, Melissa Credeur.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Wednesday October 17, 2018 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

