MIRE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Myrtle Venable, 73, of Mire will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, at 11 a.m. in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Mire.

Father Michael Arnaud, Pastor of Assumption of the BVM Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant.

Interment will follow in Assumption of the BVM Catholic Cemetery, Mire.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, Dec. 20, from noon until 9 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home.

Mrs. Venable passed away on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in a Lafayette hospital.

Mrs. Venable was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Mire. She retired after many years of service as a cook at Mire Elementary School and Rayne High School.

Survivors include her sons, Ken Venable and wife Judy of Mire, Tony Venable and wife Phyllis of Mire, Gregory Venable and wife Shantel of Lafayette, and Blaine Venable and wife Katrina of Mire; sister, Shirley Sonnier of Mire; brother Berchman “Junior” Venable Jr. of Mire; grandchildren, Trenton Venable, Sadie Venable, Brandon Venable and wife Elizabeth, Cody Venable and wife Kasey, Dylan Venable and wife Rebecca, Jacob Venable, Jayden Venable, Jacob Venable and Jace Venable; and great-grandchildren, Christopher Venable, Brantley Venable, Kanesly Venable, Jas’lyn Venable and Amber Venable.

Preceding Mrs. Venable in death were her husband, James Harold Venable; parents, Berchman Venable Sr. and Laurance Latiolais Venable; sisters, Mildred Credeur and Thelma LeBlanc; and brothers, Davis Venable, Clarence Venable, Norman Venable, Floyd Venable, Irvin “Herb” Venable and Shelby Venable.

