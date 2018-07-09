RAYNE - Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Mary Wanda Rubit Livings Rubit Wilson, 92, who died Thursday, July 5, 2018, at her residence in Rayne.

Pastor Keith Matthews will conduct the memorial services.

Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Livings and Octavia Mouton, both of Rayne; four sons, Norris Livings and spouse Marie of Rayne, Alexon Livings and spouse Annie of Beaumont, TX, Hilton Livings and spouse Sandra of Rayne, and Milton Livings and spouse Mary of Rayne; 29 grandchildren; 80 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Marie R. Breaux of Crowley, Helen R. Matthews and spouse Columbus of Rayne and Doretha R. Johnson of Rayne.

She was preceded in death by her father, Hypolite Rubit; mother, Zora Bonnom Rubit; first husband, Alex Livings; second husband, Dallas Wilson; four sons, Dorris Livings, Felix Livings, Elton Livings and Matthew Livings; two daughters, Sylvia Jane Livings and Viola Mathews; grandchild, Carliss Livings; two sisters, Palmae R. Malbrough and Lee R. Buchanan; and a brother, Alfred Rubit.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Saturday, July 14, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Mrs. Wilson’s family would like to give a special thanks to LA Hospice and Palliative Care of Jennings, and Acadian Services and staff.

