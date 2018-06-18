Rayne - A Mass of Christian Burial for Matilda Josephine Theunissen Johnson, 88, of Rayne, will be celebrated on Thursday, June 21, 2018, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne.

Father Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant, and Father Christopher Cambre, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will serve as con-celebrant.

Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 Mausoleum, Rayne.

Visitation will be observed Wednesday, June 20, from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m., with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Mrs. Johnson passed away on Monday, June 18, 2018, in her Rayne home.

Mrs. Johnson was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served as a member of the Lay Carmelites. She worked in the cafeteria at Rayne Catholic Elementary School for many years. Mrs. Johnson was a wonderful cook, and her greatest joy in life was caring for and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her sons, Kenneth D. Johnson and wife Jeannie of Rayne, Albert M. Johnson and wife Bonnie of Rayne, and Edward J. Johnson and wife Amy of Rayne; daughters, Helen Marie Johnson of Scott, Brenda Hooper of Rayne, and Mary Comeaux and husband Jay of Rayne; sisters, Louise Landry of Rayne and Hilda Haure (her twin sister) of Rayne; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchidlren; one great-grandchild on the way; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding Mrs. Johnson in death were her husband of 65 years, Jasper Paul Johnson; parents, Joseph D. Theunissen and Annie Meyers Theunissen; brothers, Joseph Theunissen, Hubert Theunissen and William Theunissen; sisters, Annie Klein, Marie Dupuis and Frances “Poochie” Benoit; infant daughter, Matilda Johnson; son-in-law, Charles Wayne Bingham; daughter-in-law, Tina Johnson Matthews; and grandson-in-law, Jed Toups.

Serving as pallbearers are Steven Daniel Johnson, Robert-Thomas Johnson, Brandon James Hooper, Chase Bingham, Timothy Josef Johnson and Michael Paul Johnson.

Altar server is Daniel Johnson. Readers are Karris Toups-Anderson and Emily J. LeBoeuf, with gift-bearers including Emily Jane Johnson and Theunissen Josephine Toups.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70503.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.