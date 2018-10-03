DALLAS - Mearl Louis Arceneaux passed away on the 28th of September, 2018 at the age of 86.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and the love of his life and wife of over 60 years, Isabelle “Bobbie” Arceneaux.

Mearl grew up in Rayne, Louisiana. He was a hardworking man with great compassion and integrity, and he treated everyone with respect and dignity.

After proudly serving his country for 26 years, he retired from the United States Air Force where he had a distinguished career as a computer programmer and systems analyst. He and Bobbie traveled the world and made numerous life-long friends.

They retired to their hometown of Rayne, and Mearl began a second career with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He was also active in the Rayne Lions Club and local American Legion, Post 77.

Mearl liked to hunt and fish, was an avid reader, and always had a good Cajun joke to share. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Kay Ryon and spouse Bob; granddaughter Nicole Stanbery and spouse Patrick; grandson Brandon Ryon; grandson Brent Ryon and spouse Stephanie; and his precious great-grandchildren, Weston, Carter, and Colbie.

He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation was observed Monday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church in Coppell, followed by a funeral Mass at 2 p.m. He was laid to rest in the Whispering Waters Mausoleum at Restland Cemetary in Dallas.

Funeral arrangements were faithfully entrusted to Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery, 13005 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75243 (972) 238-7111.