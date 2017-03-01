A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Crowley for Melford J. Primeaux, 81, who passed at his home in Lake Charles on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.

Fr. Matthew Higginbotham, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services. Burial will be in Abshire Cemetery in Rural Kaplan.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Friday, March 3, , at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. A Rosary will be recited on Friday at 6 o’clock in the evening in the Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. Visitation will resume on Saturday, March 4, at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Mr. Primeaux served his country in the United States Air Force and the National Guard.

Survivors include two daughters, Angela Savant of Lake Charles and Melanie and husband Tommy Scully of Patterson; seven grandchildren, Shawn Savant, Austin Savant, Kamron Savant, Brent Scully, Tommy Scully Jr. and Tyler and Amber Scully; four great-grandchildren, Kellie, Tucker, Stafford Savant and Ryder Scully.

Pallbearers for the service will be Austin Savant, Kamron Savant and Tucker Savant, Tommy Scully, Brent Scully and Tyler Scully.

Mr. Primeaux was preceded in death by his parents, Onizine and Ada Guidry Primeaux; two brothers, Wilfred and Paul Primeaux; and two sisters, Marie Blanco and Rose Richard.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC- Crowley is in charge of all of the arrangements.