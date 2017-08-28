Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday, August 28, 2017 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Melissa “Faye” LeBlanc, 53, who died Friday, August 25, 2017 in Morse.

Fr. Clint Trahan, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to the time of service on Monday. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Sunday. Interment will be in Johnson Hanks Cemetery in Morse.

She is survived by her two daughters, Cassie Lynn Gauthreaux and her husband Brett of Morse, and Heidi Renee LeBlanc and her husband Andrew of Morse; one son, Brandon Charles LeBlanc and his wife Danielle of Lafayette; one sister, Trudy L. Badeaux and her husband Kenneth of Morse; two brothers, Timothy J. LeBlanc and his wife Cindy of Crowley and Anthony W. LeBlanc of Crowley; and seven grandchildren, Mason Gauthreaux, Taylon Gauthreaux, Brycelon LeBlanc, Landon Gauthreaux, Addilon Gauthreaux, Brentlon LeBlanc, and Kohen LeBlanc.

Ms. LeBlanc is preceded in death by her parents Milton and Gloria Gautreaux LeBlanc; her brother Wayne P. LeBlanc; grandparents William and Edith Gautreaux and Claude and Mae LeBlanc.

Pallbearers will be Timothy LeBlanc, Anthony LeBlanc, Christopher Badeaux, Andrew LeBlanc, Brett Gauthreaux, and Brandon LeBlanc; honorary pallbearers will be Mason Gauthreaux, Taylon Gauthreaux, Brycelon LeBlanc, and Landon Gauthreaux.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geeseyferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.