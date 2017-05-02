MIRE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 4, at 2 p.m. at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire for Melvin J. Meaux, 50, who passed away at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at his home in Rayne.

Fr. Mike Armaud, pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire, will be officiating for the services. Burial will be in the Assumption Catholic Church Cemetery in Mire.

The family requested the visitation begin on Wednesday, May 3, at 3 p.m. until time of services in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. A Rosary was recited on Wednesday at 6 o’clock in the evening in the funeral home chapel.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara L. Meaux of Rayne; one son, Brandon Williams of Texas; two step-daughters, Carolyn Portalis of Crowley and Mandy Maynard of Lafayette; three brothers, Wayne and wife Linda Meaux of Duson, Shannon and wife Tricia Meaux of Mire and Brent and wife Danielle Meaux of Duson; two sisters, Cherie and husband Michael Wedlock of Mire and Ashley and husband Robby Guillory of Mire; six grandchildren, Brandt, Ashlon, Treylon, Hannah, Jayvian and Kamryn.

Mr. Meaux was preceded in death parents, Norris and Barbara C. Meaux.

