It’s with the heaviest of hearts and great sadness that the family of Michael James Abshire, 61 of Gueydan, announces the loss of their loved one, who was called from this life on Jan. 9, 2018.

Michael was born in Crowley to Vernice Abshire and Geneive Cormier Abshire on Sept. 18, 1956. Michael worked as a consultant in the Petroleum Industry.

He loved the outdoors, he loved fishing and riding his Harley. Michael especially loved the time he got to spend with all his family and friends. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Melanie Badon Abshire of Gueydan; his two sons, Chase Michael Abshire of Gueydan and Benjamin Abshire of Shreveport; his two daughters, Reanna Abshire of Dickerson, Texas, and Amy Abshire Weaver of Kingman, Arizona; his step-daughter, Miranda Vincent of Gueydan; his two brothers, Hubert Hayes of Crowley and Valerie Hayes of Crowley; as well as his 10 grandchildren.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Vernice and Geneive Abshire; his brother, Herbert Hayes; and his sister, Helen Hayes.

Funeral services for Michael James Abshire, 61, of Gueydan, will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Gueydan on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. with Father Corey Campeaux officiating.

Burial will follow in the Gueydan Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Gueydan began on Wednesday, Jan. 17, from 3:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. with rosary recited at 6 p.m. by the Knights of Columbus. Visitation resumes on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 8 a.m. until the time of his service.

Carrying Michael to his final resting place will be Chase Abshire, Benjamin Abshire, Zachary Badon, Brad Weaver, Herbert Hayes Jr, and Joe Guidry.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home of Gueydan.