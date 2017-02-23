Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Mildred “Sis” Prather, 85, who died Feb. 22, 2017, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Bro. Gary Shaheen will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to the time of service. Interment will be in Maxie Cemetery.

Sis was a Jehovah Witness for 65 years. She was a bundle of energy and worked and volunteered a lot of her time helping children. Mrs. Prather was very generous and honest and will be missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by one daughter, Sandra Prather Marietta of Crowley; three sons, Edwin B. Prather and his wife Marlene of Crowley, Travis Prather of Crowley and Colin Prather of Crowley; one sister, Sylvia Faulk; nine grandchildren, Tracy Theriot, Jodie Marietta, Elizabeth Brown, Amy Medeiros, Corie Prather, Shelly Prather, Jenny Murphy, Erin Guidry and Mike Prather; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Prather is preceded in death by her husband, L.B. “Burt” Prather; one son, Edward Benjamin Prather; her parents, Edward “Black” and Inez Daigle; one brother, Marvin “Bud” Daigle Sr.; and one son-in-law, Larry Marietta.

Pallbearers will be Corie Prather, Mike Prather, Micah Arceneaux, Jancen Brown, Grant Medeiros and Ethan Theriot.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.