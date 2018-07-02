MIRE - Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 6, 2018, at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire, for Mildred "Millie" Mouton Broussard, 89, who died Sunday July 1, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the Assumption of the BVM Cemetery in Mire.

The Very Rev. Msgr. Russell Harrington of St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her two sisters-in-law, Ruby Domingue Mouton, Mary Ann Varisco Mouton, two nephews, Kirk Petterson, P.J. Mouton, five nieces, Jan Petterson Carraway, Florence Mouton Broussard, Beryl Ducote Woodson, Cathy Mouton Belaire, Patricia Eckholt Brenham, many honorary nieces and nephews who were very special to her, as well as countless friends whom she dearly loved.

She was preceded in death by father, Arvillien Mouton, mother, Eloise Meaux Mouton, six brothers, Robert, Presley, Arvillien "Moute" , Dudley Mouton, John Wade Mouton, Dave Mouton, three sisters, Mae Mouton Peterson, Evelyn Mouton Pennino, Doris Mouton Hebert, two nephews, Dudley Mouton, Jr., Ronald Mouton, niece, Frances Guidry.

All who met her appreciated her strength and spirit, which became especially evident after a stoke suffered 2 years ago. Although she had lost the ability to walk and to speak, her smile and outgoing personality were not diminished, and she made many new friends among residents and staff at Maison de Lafayette where she resided for the past 2 years.

Millie retired from South Central Bell with 30 years service. She belonged to the Telephone Pioneer of America and was a member of the Adult Church Choir, Catholic Daughters of America, Court 2214, and the Ladies Altar Society at Assumption of the BVM Church in Mire, LA. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Mire Volunteer Fire Department. One of the joys of Millie's life was cooking for family and friends and her cooking skill were legendary

The family would like to give a special Thanks to Arlene Filer, who for the past year has been Millie's devoted friend and helper..

A Rosary will be prayed Thursday at 7:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Thursday July 5, 2018 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Friday July 6, 2018 from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm.

