ROBERTS COVE - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at a 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leo IV Catholic Church in Roberts Cove, for Monique Marie Leger, 53, who passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the St. Leo IV Cemetery in Roberts Cove.

Rev. Allen Breaux of St. Benedict The Moor Catholic Church, Duson, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include two daughters, Erika Leonards and companion, David Hardee of Gueydan, and Konnlie Leonards of Branch; grandsons, Braxton Meche and Lane Hardee; fiancé, Greg Miller of Jennings; and his five children, Erica Miller Piazza and husband, Chris, Lindsey, Ben, Emilie, and Annslee Miller, and grandson, Jackson. brother, Keith Leger and wife, Diane of Branch; sister-in-law, Gwen Leger of Church Point; nieces and nephews, Leslie Van Ker Khove, Angelique Barrow, Blair Langlois, Ron, Hannah, Bethany, Spencer, Derrick (Godchild), and Madison Leger; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by father, John Clyde Leger, mother, Antonia Dischler Leger, brother, Darrell Leger, brother, Gerard Leger, sister, Kathalina Leger, nephew, Quentin Leger, maternal grandparents, Anthony and Helen Zaunbrecher Dischler, paternal grandparents, Noah and Evay Thibodeaux Leger.

Pallbearers will be Derrick, Ron, and Spencer Leger, Chris Piazza, Gabe Leonards, Luke Langlois, David Hardee and Larry Thibodeaux. Honorary Pallbearers will be Keith Leger and Glenn Leonards.

A Rosary will be prayed Friday, June 29, 2018 at 7:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Friday, June 29, 2018 from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm and on Saturday, June 30, 2018 from 8:00 am to 10:30 am.

