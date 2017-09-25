A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Crowley for Nancy Guidry Foreman, 79, who died Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at 8:08 a.m. at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.

Mrs. Foreman was a native and lifelong resident of Crowley. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who loved to travel and bake.

Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. A rosary will be recited Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Foreman is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roland Ray Foreman, Sr. of Crowley; two sons, Roland Ray Foreman, Jr. and his wife Charlotte of Crowley, Mitchell James Foreman of Crowley; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son, Stephen Paul Foreman; her parents, Homer and Mary Trahan Guidry; two sisters, Marjorie G. Istre and Winnie G. McDaniel; three brothers, Huey, Bobby and Hubert Guidry.

Pallbearers will be Roland Ray Foreman, Jr., Adam Neil Foreman, Justin Ryan Foreman, Luke Dominic Foreman, Cole Mitchell Foreman and Blake Rogers Duvall.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.