Rayne - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Nazida “Ziddy” Falcon Petitjean, 75, who died Monday, Nov. 5, at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #1 in Rayne.

Survivors include her husband, Theophile Joseph “T.J.” Petitjean of Rayne; two sons, Brian Petitjean and spouse Carol of Rayne and Tremie Petitjean of Rayne; two daughters, June Petitjean and spouse Jessica of Duson and Margarite Petitjean Carriere and spouse Michael of Duson; six grandchildren, Paul Istre, Kristian Petitjean, Taylor Carriere, Kenny Carriere, Tremie Petitjean II and Emma Grace Petitjean; and sister, Julia Falcon Breaux and spouse Calice of Rayne.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Falcon Sr. and Julia Bourque Falcon; two brothers, Frank Falcon Jr. and Clyde Falcon; and five sisters, Ruth Falcon Cavalier, Louella Falcon Provost, Virgina Falcon Meyer, Jeanne Ozenne Breaux and Pearl Ozenne Trosclair.

A Rosary was scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Wednesday, Nov. 7, between 3-9 p.m. and on Thursday, Nov. 8, between 8-10 am.

