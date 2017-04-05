Neomi Melancon Myers

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Neomie Melancon Myers, 87, who died Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at 8:25 a.m. in Crowley surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Myers worked as the office manager for Dr. George Ducote and Dr. Craig Brammer for 60 years. She was a member of the St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that will be missed by all.

Fr. Michael DeBlanc, associate pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Friday at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in Estherwood Cemetery.

Mrs. Myers is survived by one daughter, Linda Stewart and husband Jimmy of Crowley; two brothers, Jimmy Melancon of Crowley and Wayne Melancon of Crowley; one grandson, Christopher Brent Stewart and wife Evette of Kuttawa, Kentucky; three great-grandchildren, Tyler Prudhomme and wife Tori of Clarksville, TN, Sylvia Stewart and Christopher Brent Stewart II, both of Kuttawa; and one great-great-grandchild, William Prudhomme of Clarksville, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carter Myers; her parents, Antoine Joseph Melancon and Clara Chiasson Melancon; one sister, Mary Stewart; and one brother, Robert Melancon.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Brent Stewart, Christopher Brent Stewart, II, Tye Whitley, Christopher Melancon, Dale Melancon and Jimmy “Beanie” Melancon. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Melancon, Wayne Melancon, Dr. Craig Brammer and Tyler Prudhomme.

The family would like to thank nieces, Pat Whitley, Rebecca Stewart, Dr. Robert Aertker, Dr. Carl Richard, the staffs of Lamm Home Health, and Hospice Compassus for their loving care and compassion.

