Norma Lou Ferguson “Corky” McCain

CROWLEY

Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 23, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Norma Lou Ferguson McCain, A.K.A “Corky the Great,” who died May 19, 2018, in Lafayette.
Rev. Jimmy Broussard, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, will officiate for the services.
The family requests visiting hours Saturday from 9 a.m. to service time.
Inurnment will take place at a later time.
She is survived by one son, Brian McCain of Crowley; three grandchildren, Jennifer E. Fjeld and wife Lynette Breaux of Iota, Allison R. Leckelt and husband Paul of Iota, and Corey B. Cormier and wife Katie of Moss Bluff; and six great-grandchildren, Nathan Leleux, William R. Leonards, Jordan Broussard, Emma E. Leonards, Seth Broussard and Chloie E. Cormier.
Corky is preceded in death by her son, Albert W. McCain; her parents, A.M. “Bunny” and Luella Geesey Ferguson; and one sister, Charlotte F. Wojciechowski; her former husband, William W. “Billy” McCain, Jr.
Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

