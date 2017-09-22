Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Odile C. Gaspard, 98, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and the angels that escorted her home to Jesus on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 12:09 p.m. in the Lafayette General Hospital in Lafayette.

Deacon Art Bakeler from St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lafayette will be officiating for the services. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Church New Cemetery in Rayne.

The visitation was held on Friday, September 22 at 2:00 p.m. until 10:00 a.m. A Rosary was recited on Friday at 6:30 in the evening in the Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. Visitation resumed on Saturday, September 23 at 8:00 a.m. until time of services.

Ms. Odile worked at Trappey’s for many years. She also worked at Crowley Manufacturing and Rayne Manufacturing. She retired to care for her husband, Joseph A. Guidry. He had a long term illness. She later married Willis J. Gaspard. They were married for 23 years until he passed away in June 2015.

Survivors include two daughters, Brenda and husband, Tom Brandon of Crowley, Sue and husband, Mike Prudhomme of Lafayette; two sons, Donald and wife, Gayle Guidry of Duson, Patrick and wife, Karen Guidry of Magnolia, TX.; twenty six grandchildren; forty three great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Ms. Gaspard was preceded in death by her first husband of 49 years, and the father of her children, Joseph A. Guidry; her second husband of 23 years, Willis J. Gaspard; one son, Dr. Lawrence J. Guidry; her grandsons, Donald “Donnie” Guidry and Steven Guidry; her parents, Leoval and Anaise “Tante Nie” Cormier; one brother, Ernest Cormier; two sisters, Ora Bennett and Ida Stelly.

Pallbearers for the services will be Lindsey Guidry, Donovan Brandon, Michael Prudhomme, II, Ryan “Scotty” Habetz, John Paul Guidry and Matthew Beverly. The Honorary Pallbearers for the services will be Edward Guidry, Michael David Guidry, Matthew Steven Guidry and Kevin Guidry.

