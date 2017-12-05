Funeral Services will be held for Ola Ray Magnon, 84, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 6 in the Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley Chapel with Rev. Larry Evans officiating. Visitation will begin in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 until 8 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time. Interment will follow the chapel service and will be in the Indian Bayou Methodist Cemetery in Indian Bayou. Mrs. Magnon passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at Camelot Place in Rayne.

Mrs. Magnon was born on October 3, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Arnold and Sara Perry.

She leaves behind her family to cherish her memories; children, Freda Wolcott of MO, Ira Magnon, Jr. of LA, Charlotte Arceneaux of FL, Caleb Magnon and his wife, Tina of LA, Chris Magnon and his wife, Angela of FL, Lana Schmidt and her husband, Eugene of NH; twenty eight grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren as well as her godson, Bradley Lantier of FL.

Ola was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ira Magnon, Sr.; daughter, Brenda Istre; sister, Wilmer Watson and two brothers, Charles Perry and Norman Perry.

Pallbearers will be Bradley Lantier, Chris Magnon, Ira Magnon, Jr., Marcus Wolcott, Kevin Wolcott and Brian Magnon.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mrs. Magnon’s family at duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home-Crowley, LLC (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, LA 70526 is in charge of all of the arrangements.