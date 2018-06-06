Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, in St. Mary Purification Catholic Church in Houston, Texas, for Olivia Arcane David Monroe, who died Friday, June 1, 2018.

Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home in Houston from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the rosary at 9:30 a.m.

Olivia Arcane David Monroe was born Nov. 10, 1948, in Crowley. Olivia was the only daughter of Annie Mae and Junius David. She attended St. Theresa Catholic Elementary School and Ross High School.

After high school graduation, Olivia pursued her education at Southern State University for two years.

In 1969, Olivia married her high school sweetheart, Gus Monroe Jr. To the union born one child, Tiffany L. Monroe (the love of her heart) of Houston.

Olivia enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up: Chadrick Jr., Chellebey, and Cyvnee.

Many children will remember her from her many years as a day care provider.

Oliva spent her life as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She leaves to morn her passing her husband, Gus Monroe Jr. of Houston, Texas; daughter, Tiffany Monroe Taylor (Roman) of Houston, Texas; brother Byron P. David (James Etta) of Crowley; grandchildren, Chadrick, Chellebey James and Cyvnee of Houston, Texas; nieces, Debra Hunter Hollaway (god-daughter) of California and Delita Hunter Wyatt (John) of Mexico; nephews, Jeffery Hunter (Donna) of California and Blandon J. David of Washington, D.C.; and a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, Annie Mae and Junius David; and two brothers, Alex AA Hunter (Williesteen) and Junius David Jr.