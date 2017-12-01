Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017 at First Church of the Nazarene in Crowley for Opal Perry Bertrand Faulk, 86, who died November 29, 2017 at Jennings American Legion Hospital.

Rev. Alton Ashby will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home and Saturday from 10 a.m. to the time of service at First Church of the Nazarene in Crowley. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Bertand Deaville and her husband Rickey of Eunice, and Sandra Bertrand Decker and her husband Greg of Crowley; one sister, Faye Cocherell of Blanchard; ten grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Laurice Mitchell Bertrand; second husband, Joseph Faulk; one son, John Nathan “Johnny” Bertrand; one daughter, Valarie Bertrand Cantrell; her parents, Nathan and Mary Keifer Perry; and one sister, Aline Marie Ashby.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.