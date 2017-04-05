Ouida L. Nelson

Wed, 04/05/2017 - 2:54pm Saja Hoffpauir
CROWLEY

Ouida L. Nelson was born Aug. 19, 1931, in Crowley to Joseph and Ella Myers Gilbert. She passed away peacefully on April 1, 2017. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter C. Nelson; her parents; son, Wayne Nelson; brother, Elliott Gilbert; and sister, Eunice Morgan.
She is survived by her sons, Steven Nelson and Bill Nelson (Judy); daughter-in-law, Aline Nelson; granddaughter, Koury Christy (Michael); grandson, Daniel Nelson; great-grandson, Greyson Christy; brother, J L Giblert (Nina); sister-in-law, Shirley Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the doctor and staffs of Acadia General Hospital, Southwind Nursing Care and Lamm Home Health for the wonderful care given to her.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
P.O. Box 1381, Crowley, LA 70527
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017