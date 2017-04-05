Ouida L. Nelson was born Aug. 19, 1931, in Crowley to Joseph and Ella Myers Gilbert. She passed away peacefully on April 1, 2017. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter C. Nelson; her parents; son, Wayne Nelson; brother, Elliott Gilbert; and sister, Eunice Morgan.

She is survived by her sons, Steven Nelson and Bill Nelson (Judy); daughter-in-law, Aline Nelson; granddaughter, Koury Christy (Michael); grandson, Daniel Nelson; great-grandson, Greyson Christy; brother, J L Giblert (Nina); sister-in-law, Shirley Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the doctor and staffs of Acadia General Hospital, Southwind Nursing Care and Lamm Home Health for the wonderful care given to her.