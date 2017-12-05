RAYNE - Memorial services for Mrs. Ownia Louise Sampson Francis will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m. at Starlight Missionary Baptist Church, 206 Webb St., Rayne.

Rev. Nathan T. Stevens, pastor of Starlight Baptist Church, will be officiating for the service.

Mrs. Ownia Louise Sampson Francis, daughter of the late Milton and Alice Sampson, was born in April 8, 1940, in Corey, Louisiana. She was very energetic child with a great love an passion for music. At an early age, she professed her faith in Jesus Christ and was dedicated to her walk with the Lord as an avid believer her entire life.

She was united in holy matrimony to Alfred Francis in 1963. This union was blessed with two beautiful daughters. Mr. Francis, an educator and musician, preceded her in death on Labor Day 1969.

Mrs. Francis obtained her Bachelors of Science Degree from Grambling State University and later went on to receive her Masters of Education from Southern University and A&M College. She was employed as a school teacher on multiple levels and eventually retired in 1998 after dedicating 33 years as an educator.

She had many opportunities to further her career in education but once sated, “I love teaching the youth math and watching them excel at the end of the year.” Teaching math at Church Point Junior High was one of her greatest passions; so much that she taught summer school for several years post retirement.

She lived her adult life in Rayne. There she was a dedicated member of the Ebonite’s Civic Social Club of Rayne for more than 40 years. During her membership, she served in multiple positions where her primary office was club Treasurer. She also served as a well-respected and very active member of her home church, Starlight Missionary Baptist Church, where she acted as Church Treasurer and an integral part of the church choir.

After she fought and beat her battle with breast cancer, she moved to Laveen, Arizona, to be closer with her daughters in 2014. Her final days were spent in a loving environment where she loved to help with household chores and ride around the town.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her daughters, Melissa Francis and Mona Reni Francis; and her gradchildren, Angel Gabrielle Askew Murhison, Monique Raquel Southerland, and Isaiah Josef Francis Drake; and her great-grandchildren Layah Gabrielle Murchison and Derrick Bernard Murchison III. Ownia is also survived by her siblings, Milton Sampson Jr., William Sampson, David Sampson and Penny Goodley.