Ozite Theresa
Biadeaux Daigle

Ozite Theresa Biadeaux Daigle

Wed, 08/16/2017 - 3:06pm Lisa Soileaux
Wednesday, August 16, 2017

RAYNE - Funeral services for Ozite Theresa Biadeaux Daigle, 90, of Rayne, were held on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 1:30 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel.
Pastor Phillip Pimlock officiated. Interment followed in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 in Rayne.
Visitation was held on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, with a rosary being recited at noon.
Mrs. Daigle passed away on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in her Rayne residence.
A native of Acadia Parish, Mrs. Daigle was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She worked for many years as a supervisor at the Rayne garment factory.
Survivors include her daughters, Anna Roy and husband Russell of Ridge, Linda Hoffpauir of Rayne, and Charlotte Champagne and husband Jimmy of Duson; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Preceding Mrs. Daigle in death were her husband, Ferdinand Daigle; daughter, Marilyn Pizzolatto; son, Daniel Daigle; parents, Artelle Biadeaux and Josephine Alleman; sisters, Mary Bearb and Bertha Blanchard; and several half-brothers.
Serving as pallbearers were Ryan Roy, Hans Roy, Shane Roy, Landon Roy, Joe Del Duhon and Hayes Doucet.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.

