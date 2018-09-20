Duson - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2018, at 3 pm in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Pamela Lynn Church, 51, who died Wednesday, Sept. 19, at her residence in Duson.

Deacon Denis LaCroix of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Church of Duson; daughter, Stephaine Church and companion Donaldray Augustus of Duson; son, Richard Church II and spouse Tina Church of Rayne; mother, Greta Ann Magnon Richard of Rayne; eight grandchildren, Dontavien Church, Samiyah Church, Sophia Church, Silas Thomas, Levi Church, Madelynn Church, Alerrion and Kourtlyn; two sisters, Vickie Stolle and spouse Jason Stolle of Duson and Tiffany Benoit and spouse Norbert Benoit Jr. of Church Point; and two brothers, Randy Magnon and spouse Deanna Magnon of Iota, Robert Dugai Jr. and spouse Sabrina Dugai of Iota.

She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Lee Church; step father, Robert Dugai Sr.; maternal grandmother, Marjorie Stewart; three uncles, Kenneth Magnon, Alvin Magnon and Clifton Magnon.

A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Thursday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Friday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.