Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 16, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Patricia Hebert Laviolette, 49, who died Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Crowley.

Deacon Paul Matte will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to service time. A rosary will be recited Friday at 6:30 p.m. by Deacon Dan Didier.

Burial will be in Abshire Cemetery.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Barry D. Laviolette of Crowley; two sisters, Connie Crochet and husband Chan of Gueydan, and Tammy Hebert of Crowley; one brother, Charles A. Hebert Jr. of Scurry, Texas; her hobby and furry companion, Sandy; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles A. Sr. and Hazel Abshire Hebert.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.