A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Crowley for Paul Clifford Lavergne, 68, a proud Cajun patriot and veteran who passed away Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 surrounded by his loving wife and son.

Born in Indian Bayou on May 9, 1949, Paul grew up and spent most of his life in Crowley. Paul graduated from Crowley High in 1967. He joined the U.S. Navy, serving two tours in Vietnam, where he received a Purple Heart.

While still in the Navy, Paul was stationed in Washington, D.C., where he met Paula Brown, whom he quickly fell in love with and married in 1971. After moving back to Crowley, Paul became an officer with the Crowley Police Department and completed a career there in 1988, retiring as a Captain. He continued a career in law enforcement as a Louisiana State Adult Probation & Parole Officer until 1999.

Paul and Paula had one son, Cliff. In 2004 they were blessed with a grandson, Victor Paul, whom he cherished.

Paul loved watching the LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints play football, hunting and fishing, and all of the delicious food he and his family prepared. He loved music, singing and playing guitar since he was a teenager. Paul will be fondly remembered for his quick wit and all of the laughter he provided throughout his life.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Sunday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home by the Immaculate Heart of Mary Ladies Altar Society. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Paul is survived by his wife of 46 years, Paula Brown Lavergne of Crowley; one son, Paul Clifford “Cliff” Lavergne II of Clarksville, Tennesee; and one grandson, Victor Paul Lavergne.

In addition to his immediate family, Paul is also survived by his sisters, Janelle (Lavergne) Pousson and her husband Willard of Rayne and Mona (Lavergne) Abshire and her husband Elwood of Rayne; nieces, Linda (Quebodeaux) Richardson, Terry Sue (Pousson) Richard, Lisa (Abshire) Stewart and Amanda (Abshire) Jackson; nephew, Lonnie Quebodeaux; and many cousins.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Ethel (Leger) Lavergne; his sister Leona (Lavergne) Quebodeaux and her husband Lawrence Quebodeaux Sr.; and his nephews, Lennie Quebodeaux and Lawrence Quebodeaux Jr.

Pallbearers will be officers of the Crowley Police Department.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to your favorite charity in memory of Paul.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-Ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA, 70526, (337) 783-3313.