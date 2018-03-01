RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 2, 2018 at 1:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, LA for Pearl Barbier Navarre, 85, who died Wednesday February 28, 2018 at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette, LA.

Interment will be in the Estherwood Cemetery in Estherwood, LA.

Rev. Christopher Cambre Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA will be the Celebrant and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include daughter, Barbara Navarre Mire and husband Veranas of Crowley, four sons, Felix Navarre and wife Tana of Moss Bluff, Kenneth "Keno" Navarre and wife Pam of Rayne, Paul "Pee Wee" Navarre of Rayne, Horace Navarre, Jr. and wife Brenda of Crowley, nineteen grandchildren, thirty-four great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, three sisters, Jeanette Barbier Fleming of Florida, Shirley Barbier Garmon and husband Tony of Florida, Bertha Barbier Prejean of Crowley, four brothers, Richard Barbier and wife Verna of Rayne, Bernice Barbier and wife Lou of Crowley, John Barbier and wife Beverly of Milton, Harry Lee Barbier and wife Sue of Gonzales.

Mrs. Navarre was preceded in death by son, Steven Navarre, three daughters, Pearl Navarre (infant), Debra Navarre Myers, Cynthia Navarre Cormier, grandson, Richard Horace Chaisson, parents, Ceaser Barbier and Gertrude Leger Navarre.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA on Friday March 2, 2018 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

