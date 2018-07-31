Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, for Radona Hanks Leonberger, 53, who died Sunday, July 29, 2018 at 9:10 a.m. surrounded by her loving family.

Radona donated an abundance of her time to the special needs community, whether it was the arts and crafts she did every other Wednesday morning, the TR time she did on Saturday, or even the way she fought tooth and nail to create the Acadiana Amp’d Up Special Olympics Team – she never gave up.

Special thanks to Shelly Trahan and Raechel Jackson for going above and beyond caring for her through Brighton Bridge Hospice with their own personal touch. Her aunt, Pat Hanks, stood side by side with her mother in care of her. Her neighbor, Angie, supported her through the years with whatever she needed her to do.

Rev. Loyd Singley of Northside Assembly of God will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to service time. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Radona is survived by her two sons, Seth C. Randall of Baton Rouge, Noah Scott Leonberger of Crowley; her parents, Louis J. and Jo Ann B. Hanks of Crowley.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Edward and Theola Spell; her paternal grandparents, M. J. and Mable Hanks.

Pallbearers will be Seth C. Randall, Noah Deville, Mike Fontenot, George Thibodeaux, Brennan Lafleur and Marion Drew.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.