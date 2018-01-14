RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at 10 a.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Ralph “Rufus” Breaux, 70, who passed away at his home in Rayne on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 at 11:09 p.m.

Deacon Tommy Adams from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne will officiate the services.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Church New Cemetery in Rayne.

The family has requested visitation be held on Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 a.m until time of services in the Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne.

Survivors include his sister, Debra R. and husband Roger Fusilier of Rayne; brother, Karl K. Richard of Rayne; sisters, Sandra Breaux and Linda Breaux; and brothers, Marcus and Tony Breaux.

Mr. Breaux was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis Joseph Breaux Sr. and Hilda T. Richard; and one brother, Curtis Joseph Breaux Jr.

Family and friends may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Breaux’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC - Rayne, (337) 334-3600, was in charge of all of the funeral arrangements.