Oct. 1, 1956

- May 14, 2018

“Our final butterfly has left the nest to rest upon her Savior’s breast, and bid us all a fond farewell until we meet again.”

Ramona Anne McDonald, daughter of David McDonald and Mary Genevieve Grace McDonald, was born Oct. 1, 1956, in Crowley.

She passed away at 1:20 p.m. on May 14, 2018.

A life-time resident of Crowley, Ramona attended H.C. Ross Elementary School and graduates from H.C. Ross High School. She attended the University of Southwest Louisiana (USL) in Lafayette, where she studied laboratory technology.

A student of laboratory science, she worked in dialysis services for more than 15 years before the onset of her illness. In the final stages of her illness she required dialysis treatment.

Ramona was a caring and outspoken woman who spent her final years caring for and supporting her mother and best friend.

She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Mary Genevieve Grace McDonald; and her brother, Milfred Aaron McDonald.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Diane McDonald Okyere (2006), Julia Cathryn McDonald (2008) and Theresa McDonald Harmon (2009); and her maternal grandparents, Mildred Hawkins Grace and Aaron Grace Sr.

Ramona was a member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church.